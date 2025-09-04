Cadillac Showcases Escalade IQ As A Private Dining Booth In Beverly Hills

At the beginning of this year luxury carmaker Cadillac pulled one of the strangest publicity stunts I've seen in a very long time: it associated the image of the Escalade IQ electric SUV with that of New York's Coqodaq restaurant by doing something carmakers of this caliber don't usually do: it allowed the restaurant's customers to enjoy their fancy fried chicken meals on the back seat of the SUV. The SUV was thus used as a sort of private dining booth, but only for five two-person seatings per night for just two nights (meaning just 20 Americans got to enjoy the experience). The idea was nonetheless deemed a success by Cadillac, and it is now expanding, under the name Cadillac of Reservations name, to three more cities: Beverly Hills, Miami, and San Francisco. The second outing of the Escalade in its new role of dinner table will take place as soon as this month at the La Dolce Vita restaurant in Beverly Hills, a place favored over the years by A-listers and even former presidents and appreciated for courses such as the spaghetti and meatballs and branzino piccata.



