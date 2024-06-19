Cadillac Showcases Mysterious Coupe On Social Media

Six years ago, we reported on a mysterious Cadillac coupe that was revealed in a design patent. The company remained tight-lipped about the model, but they’ve finally showcased it on Instagram.

Unveiled as part of GM Design’s From the Vault series, the mystery model is known as the ‘expressive coupe’ study and it’s simply stunning. As you can see, it mixes elements from the Escala concept with more modern design cues. The resulting car is a thing of beauty and one of the coolest things to come out of GM since the Buick Avista concept.