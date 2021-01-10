Cadillac Stops Selling Super Cruise Driving Feature Leaving Tesla Unchallenged

Tesla Autopilot’s most formidable rival from legacy auto is on a break, with General Motors confirming that its flagship driver-assist system, Super Cruise, is unavailable for now. The culprit behind this is, quite unsurprisingly, the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The halt of Super Cruise’s rollout is unfortunate, especially as it is arguably one of the flagship features of the Cadillac Escalade SUV. Super Cruise is well received, with some car critics even ranking it higher than Tesla’s Autopilot system due to its active driver monitoring systems.