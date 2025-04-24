Cadillac Teases Optiq V Performance EV SUV

Cadillac wants to inject some excitement into its rather good Optiq electric crossover by launching the Optiq-V performance variant. All we have to go on right now is a teaser photo showing part of its front end, which gets an aggressive makeover similar to the recently unveiled Lyriq-V, and it should be considerably more powerful than the standard model.
 
If it borrows the dual-motor powertrain from the Lyriq, then it could have 515 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque. That should be more than enough for an acceleration time from nought to sixty in under 4 seconds and plenty of in-gear punch. The larger, more powerful Lyriq-V with 615 horsepower hits sixty in a claimed 3.3 seconds, making it the quickest-accelerating production Cadillac ever.


