Cadillac Thinks It Can Embarrass The Europeans With $300,000 Celestiq

Cadillac has been slowly releasing teaser images of its upcoming Celestiq electric sedan, giving us little glimpses of what will likely be the most opulent Caddy in almost a century. What we've seen of the interior looks well above Mercedes and Tesla quality, but the price will likely be in Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory at around $300,000.

Will the 2023 Cadillac Celestiq really be worth Flying Spur or Ghost money?

"The Celestiq will have materials you haven't seen in a Bugatti or Koenigsegg," Cadillac's Tristan Murphy told CarBuzz at the launch event for the Lyriq. And if these latest images are any indication, we'd say $300,000 looks like a bargain.



