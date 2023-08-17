Cadillac Throws $7500 On The Hood Of Lyriq EV To Get The Lead Out Of Sales

The Cadillac Lyriq is one of the more compelling EVs to hit the market recently and interested buyers in the U.S. will be pleased to know that a tempting new lease deal has been introduced for it. A bulletin recently sent to Cadillac dealers reveals that Lyriq lease prices have been cut by $7,500 through a ‘residual value lease support’ program when leased through GM Financial. However, it is worth noting that Cadillac has jacked up Lyriq residual values to introduce this $7,500 discount.



