Cadillac F1 Team is a hot commodity right now. They might be the runt of the litter in Formula 1, but the potential is there. For the final race of the 2026 season, the American outfit has prepped a tech-forward design inspired by the lights of the Las Vegas Strip, a design that should look spectacular underneath those exact lights. The new livery is also a tribute to all the people behind the outfit's exceptional effort in building a Formula 1 team, and from a visual standpoint, it looks just as special as the bespoke designs presented in Miami, at Silverstone, and most recently in Austin. Although, the Austin livery was probably more complex in its design. Who didn't like that embroidery-inspired theme? I sure did.



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