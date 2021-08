The Cadillac Lyriq hasn’t made a lot of news since its debut a year ago, though it was mentioned today during General Motors’ Q2 2021 earnings call letter to shareholders. Cadillac is expected to start production in early 2022, and those wanting to place their orders will soon be able to do so. Today, GM announced that Cadillac would open the Lyriq order books on September 18.



