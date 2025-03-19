Cadillac To Pay Each F1 Team $45,000,000 For The Privilege To Compete Against Them

American automaker Cadillac will join the Formula 1 grid for the first time in 2026, and it'll have to pay out the nose for the privilege. Parent company General Motors will provide a one-time entry fee of $450,000,000, split equally among the other ten teams on the grid, as an "anti-dilution" payment. Because each F1 team derives some of its annual income from a share of the sport's television revenue and prize money, and in 2026 that pot will be split among 11 teams instead of ten, Cadillac's payment will help diffuse some of that revenue loss in the first couple of years of the new team's participatio

