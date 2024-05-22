Cadillac To Remain EV Only, Has No Plans To Introduce Hybrids - Is That A Big Mistake?

Cadillac is pressing forward with its plans to create a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) lineup, but that doesn't mean that its current internal combustion engine (ICE) models are going anywhere anytime soon.

In May, Cadillac clarified its plan to field an all-electric portfolio by 2030. Global Cadillac Vice President John Roth said the company would be bringing to market a full line of BEVs, but that it would be in addition to ICE vehicles into the 2030s.

That's different than General Motors' plans for the rest of its brands. The automaker has said that it intends to add hybrid options to its brand portfolio, a lineup that includes Chevrolet, Buick and GMC models, by 2027. CEO Mary Barra told The Detroit News last week that the company sees hybrids as part of the overall powertrain picture as buyers drag their heels on BEV adoption.