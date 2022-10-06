Cadillac To Return To LeMans After 20 Year Absence With 2023 Project GTP Hypercar

Cadillac's Project GTP Hypercar was revealed today, and it looks every bit as you would expect it to. In case you were unaware, it is the company's latest prototype race car, and it will compete in both the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.



The American brand's return to competition on the world stage will come after a break that lasted for more than 20 years. Thanks to new rules in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and the FIA WEC, this racing car is eligible to compete in both, and Cadillac has entered it accordingly.



