Cadillac To Soldier On With Luxury Sedans Through 2026

Although luxury sedans are getting discontinued left and right (see Jaguar XF, Volvo S60, and Infiniti Q50), GM Authority has learned that the Cadillac CT5 won’t be, at least not yet. Luckily for luxury car shoppers who still prefer a sedan over a crossover or SUV, a 2026 Cadillac CT5 will be available.

Frankly, this news doesn’t surprise us much since the CT5 just got a pretty thorough mid-cycle refresh for the 2025 model year. Highlights of the facelift include an aesthetic refresh inside and out, a 33-inch display housing a digital gauge cluster and central infotainment screen, and extra standard features, including Super Cruise hands-free driving tech and an AKG premium audio system.