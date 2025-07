The boss of General Motors Europe says the UK is a key market for the firm’s continental ambitions, and it will finally bring Cadillac models here “soon” – with more brands promised to follow. GM established its new European arm in Zurich in 2021, with a plan to bring an all-electric line-up of cars to market. So far that has materialised as just the €79,000 (£68,000) Lyriq SUV, which arrived in 2023 and is currently only sold in Switzerland, France, Sweden and Germany.



