Cadillac Tries To Pawn Off Bought Back Lyriqs For Under $40,000

GM’s Ultium vehicles have had a shaky few years, with the company buying back vehicles for problems ranging from shaky build quality to risk of spontaneous fires. Now those cars are finding their way to the used market with some huge discounts. You just have to trust GM finally fixed the underlying issues with the cars. Aside from the very public buy back of fire prone Chevy Bolts, a number of 2023 and 2024 model year Chevy Blazer EVs and Cadillac Lyriqs were bought back by the automaker. Software issues plagued early build Blazer EVs, so much so that a stop sale was ultimately issued. Issues with Lyriq were less public, but from owner forums and Reddit posts the problem was with build quality. Like one owner who detailed his Lyriq’s issues on Reddit.



