Cadillac Unwraps The 2024 Celestiq Flagship Starting At Only $300,000

Cadillac has finally pulled the wraps off the stunning 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. You have to admit, it's something to behold: striking, elegant, and imposing - as a Caddy should be. It's remarkable to see how the company has stayed true to the concept. It's said to be the height of Cadillac's "Art of Travel" design philosophy (also seen on the Lyriq), with the luxury motorcar designed to present ultra-luxury electromobility. "Celestiq is the purest expression of Cadillac's legacy of design excellence. It revives the spirit of handcrafted coaches in a vehicle that is both an artistic tour de force and a peerless sensory experience," said design director, Erin Crossley.



