Cadillac V Series EV To Appear This Year

Cadillac introduced three electric vehicles last year and is set to have a fully electric lineup by 2030. This has left people wondering about the future of V-Series, but we’ll be getting answers soon enough.



During a media briefing earlier today, officials revealed “performance is part of Cadillac’s brand promise” so they’ll “offer performance variants no matter the propulsion [system].” The company then announced plans to show an “interpretation of what a V-Series would look like in EV form” later this year.









