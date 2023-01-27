Cadillac Voids Warranty After Escalade-V Owner Refinances

A Cadillac Escalade-V owner has apparently voided the warranty on his car after refinancing it at a lower interest rate.

According to GM Authority, who spoke directly to the customer involved, the V was purchased in September 2022 via GM Financial. The customer then refinanced the vehicle at a lower interest rate with a different unnamed company. There was no need to change the title, as the car remained in the hands of the same person.

Shortly after, the customer experienced a loss of power and received a "Service 4WD" message on the instrument cluster. The car was booked in at the local Caddy dealer, where the customer was informed of a warranty block on the vehicle. As a reminder, the Escalade-V comes standard with a four-year/50,000-mile limited warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty.