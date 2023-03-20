Cadillac Wins 12 Hours Of Sebring Endurance Race

The 71st annual Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring witnessed a nail-biting finish as the #31 Whelen Engineering Racing (Action Express) Cadillac V-Series.R took the checkered flag to claim its third consecutive overall victory at the treacherous Sebring International Raceway. However, it was anything but a smooth sail for the pole-sitting Cadillac trio of Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, and Jack Aitken, who encountered a major setback just two hours into the race. A collision with an LMP3 backmarker left their winning aspirations hanging by a thread. As the grueling endurance race progressed, multiple incidents and Full Course Yellows kept the excitement level soaring. The final two hours saw a thrilling three-car pileup that wiped out all three GTP class front runners, but somehow the #31 Cadillac emerged unscathed and clinched the top spot. The team's persistent efforts to recover from their early setback paid off as they clawed their way back onto the lead lap, using FCY wave-around to their advantage.



