Cadillac XT4 And Chevrolet Malibu Recalled Because UAW Workers Put Wrong Owners Manual In The Glovebox

Similar to Chrysler and the Ford Motor Company, overall quality leaves much to be desired at General Motors. Chief exec Mary Barra famously said that Cadillac's 2025 model year Lyriq features 24 percent fewer parts than its predecessor, all for the sake of cost-cutting.

Sometimes, quality leaves much to be desired on the assembly line as well. Case in point is recall number 24V-575 for a handful of Cadillac XT4 and Chevrolet Malibu vehicles that had their owner's manuals mixed up at the factory, namely the Fairfax Assembly Plant.

A quick search on Google reveals that both manuals feature their respective brands on the front cover, which is rather curious. How come the workers didn't pay attention to this crystal-clear detail? As per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automaker singled out assembly plant procedures that – for some reason – hadn't been properly followed.