Cadillac XT5 Images Leak Out Of China

Images of the new Cadillac XT5 have leaked ahead of the reveal of the luxury crossover, giving us insights into what we can expect from the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class rival.

The pictures, taken by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), showcase a thoroughly redesigned vehicle that leans into the Cadillac electric design ethos. The front end boasts slim DRLs that sit flush with the decorative element above the grille.

Rounded and rectangular, the grille resembles the front panel on the Optiq EV. The headlights occupy plenty of real estate on the bumper, tapering off towards the license plate holder. The side profile looks cleaner than before, with fewer creases in the bodywork.


