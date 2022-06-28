Cadillac's Celestiq Flagship Sedan Could Cost $300,000

Cadillac is gearing up to unveil the Celestiq concept next month and a new report suggests the upcoming production model could cost around $300,000.

While there was little doubt the hand-built electric vehicle would cost more than six figures, the rumored $300,000 price tag would put it in ultra-luxury territory alongside Bentley and Rolls-Royce. That would be a radical departure for the brand as the company’s most expensive model is currently the Escalade-V, which starts at $149,990.



