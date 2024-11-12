Cadillac's Electric Escalade IQ Will Have A $40,000 Premium Over Gas Model

Cadillac has released pricing for the Escalade IQ, the all-electric version of its extremely popular luxury people-mover. The 2025 Escalade IQ will start at $129,900 with the $2,290 destination fee included, which is over $40,000 more than the cheapest gas-powered model.
 
Despite the similar names, the electric IQ and the gas-powered Escalade are fairly different SUVs. While the standard Escalade shares its squared-off bones and V-8 engine with its GM counterparts from Chevy and GMC, the IQ uses the platform found on trucks like the Hummer EV and Silverado EV. It's a foot longer than the gas Escalade and comes with its own body design that's far more sculpted and swept back, to improve aerodynamics. 


