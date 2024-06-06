Cadillac's Formula 1 Aspirations Inspire Desire For A Hypercar

The market for low-volume hypercars has exploded in recent years - the launch of new brands like Nilu27 is proof of this - and Cadillac may soon help itself to a slice of that pie. Mike Simcoe, the Vice President of Global Design at General Motors, was recently quizzed by Australian media, including Drive, about whether the luxury marque has any intentions of producing a hypercar of its own, and his response was intriguing. "Could we build one? Yes. Would we like to? Yes. Are we building one? That would be giving too much away," said the executive, adding that it would be "silly" to ignore the attraction of more Blackwing high-performance models. He also said that it doesn't matter whether the vehicles are powered by combustion or electricity. "Cadillac is committed to performance. Otherwise, we wouldn't be having a conversation about [Formula 1]."



