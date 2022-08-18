Cadillac's MASSIVE $300,000 Celestiq Flagship Caught Trying To Hide Under Cammo

The upcoming Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxury vehicle was spotted on the road earlier yesterday.

According to Car and Driver, the anticipated Rolls-Royce competitor, the Cadillac Celestiq, was spotted on the road. The vehicle resembles previous graphic versions of the vehicle published earlier this month and only furthers Cadillac’s dedication to huge vehicles. The car is anticipated to have a ~$300,000 price tag and will be available for bespoke customer orders.

The Cadillac Celestiq is the brand’s new flagship vehicle, dedicated to a new level of luxury that hasn’t been occupied by General Motors previously. However, its level of luxury and sky-high price tag are not the only unique aspects of the vehicle.