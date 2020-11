As we reported last week, General Motors announced on Thursday that it will build 30 new electric vehicles by 2025. And while many of them are likely to go to countries like China, where EVs are the only kind of car that makes sense, plenty will be available in the U.S. This makes us the guy at the back of the room of that announcement, who never gets called on by GM CEO Mary Barra, with a question she doesn’t want to hear: “Mary! Oh, Mary! What about the Cadillac Blackwings?”



