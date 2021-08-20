California Accuses Carvana Of Using A Rented Parking Lot To Park Vehicles

First, Carvana gets hit with a 180-day sales ban in North Carolina, and now, as local Southern California newspaper The Daily Bulletin reports, the company has been accused of operating an illegal vehicle storage facility at the Los Angeles County Fairgrounds. The city of Pomona, which is the home of the fairgrounds, sent a cease and desist letter to the company at the beginning of this month. The letter is pretty much telling Carvana the fairgrounds are for fair stuff and vehicle storage and unloading isn’t that.



