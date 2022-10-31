California Announces 18% Of New Car Sales Are Electric As It Struggles With Power Grid Outages

California leads the way in electrification in the United States with a much greater proportion of new cars bought that are fully-electric. According to the Office of the Governor of California, 17.7 percent of new cars sold through the month of were electric vehicles, marking a 126.9 percent increase over 2020. The state expects that EV sales will continue going up at an increased rate as it intends to ban the sale of pure gas-burning vehicle after the year 2035. According to a graph shown by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the projection is that half of all cars sold in the state will be plug-ins (EVs and PHEVs) by 2028, reaching nearly 70 percent in 2030.



