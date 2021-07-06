California Approves Autonomous Ride Shares - Would You Ride In One If It Pulled Up Without A Human Driver?

Agent009 submitted on 6/7/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:13:55 PM

Views : 304 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

On Friday, Cruise LLC Chief Technology Officer Kyle Vogt, who also happens to be the co-founder of video streaming juggernaut Twitch, tweeted: “Parking permit, roofing permit, building permit... all kind of dull, really. But one for a driverless AV passenger service? It hits different.”

The exuberance is tied to an announcement made yesterday that the California Public Utilities Commission approved testing for Cruise to operate a driverless pilot program in California. Cruise isn’t the first to run a test program for autonomous vehicles (AVs); Google-owned Waymo launched its driverless Chrysler Pacifica fleet in Phoenix more than a year ago. However, this is the first pilot of its kind in California.



Read Article


California Approves Autonomous Ride Shares - Would You Ride In One If It Pulled Up Without A Human Driver?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)