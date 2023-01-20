California Bans 200,000 Big Rigs And Buses From The Road

Approximately 200,000 trucks and buses have been banned from California roads effective January 1, 2023, to comply with a rule enforced as part of emissions regulations laws introduced in 2008.

Senate Bill 1 stipulates that diesel vehicles weighing over 14,000 lbs and built before 2010 are banned from operating on roads in California as of January 1, 2023. This rule impacts around 200,000 trucks and buses, of which approximately 70,000 are big rigs.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) notes that exceptions to the rule will only be made for vehicles that have had their engine replaced with one manufactured after 2010, in addition to vehicles that travel less than 1,000 miles a year. CARB’s enforcement unit will conduct audits of commercial fleets to ensure compliance with the rule while the DMV will start to deny registrations to non-compliant trucks and buses, SF Gate reports.