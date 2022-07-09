California Barely Avoids Rolling Blackouts After Emergency Alert - How Will Those That Invested In The EV Dream Survive?

California’s power grid operator declared a stage 3 energy emergency alert Tuesday evening, warning that rotating power outages were "very possible" as a brutal heat wave walloping the state pushed electricity demand to its limits.

"Energy Emergency Alert 3 with rotating #power outages very possible. Please reduce your energy use," The California Independent System Operator (ISO) tweeted.

Several hours later, at 8 p.m., the ISO ended the alert which was initially scheduled to continue until 9 p.m.