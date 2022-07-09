California Barely Avoids Rolling Blackouts After Emergency Alert - How Will Those That Invested In The EV Dream Survive?

Agent009 submitted on 9/7/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:04:02 AM

Views : 270 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.foxbusiness.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

California’s power grid operator declared a stage 3 energy emergency alert Tuesday evening, warning that rotating power outages were "very possible" as a brutal heat wave walloping the state pushed electricity demand to its limits. 

 "Energy Emergency Alert 3 with rotating #power outages very possible. Please reduce your energy use," The California Independent System Operator (ISO) tweeted. 

Several hours later, at 8 p.m., the ISO ended the alert which was initially scheduled to continue until 9 p.m.



Read Article


California Barely Avoids Rolling Blackouts After Emergency Alert - How Will Those That Invested In The EV Dream Survive?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)