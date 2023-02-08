California Begins Cracking Down On Electric Bikes

Agent009 submitted on 8/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:11:38 AM

Views : 1,360 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As more and more people realize the benefits of commuting via electric bicycle, the enforcement of these two-wheelers must be taken seriously. Indeed, nearly all countries in the world have one form of legislation or another governing the use of electric bikes – some stricter than others. In Europe, only pedal-assist bikes with nominal outputs lower than 250 watts can be ridden license-free.
 
In the US, meanwhile, things are much more relaxed. Yes, there’s a tiering system when it comes to e-bikes, but enforcement isn’t as strict, and higher power e-bikes can easily slip under the radar of officers, especially those with an untrained eye when it comes to electric bicycles. Nevertheless, the influx of high-powered e-bikes, especially from Chinese manufacturers that offer them cheap and fast, is a matter of growing concern.


Read Article


California Begins Cracking Down On Electric Bikes

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)