California Bill To Require Vehicles To Have Speed Limiters - No Word On How to Replace Lost Speeding Ticket Revenue

A California Democrat introduced a bill this week that would require automakers in the state to equip new vehicles with speed governors — devices that restrict how fast people can drive.



The technology, if passed under the legislation, would prevent California drivers from going 10 mph or more over the posted speed limit in any given area. The bill would mandate that cars and trucks of the 2027 model year or later that are manufactured or sold in California be installed with speed governors.



State senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco, introduced SB 961 on Wednesday to reduce the number of traffic deaths in the Bay Area and in California, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.





