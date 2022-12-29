California Boosts EV Incentives For Low Income Families Hoping An Individual Making Less Than $54,000 Will Buy A $70,000 EV Over Food And Shelter

Californians of modest means interested in buying electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids will receive more money in state-funded rebates in 2023 — and additional incentive programs will come as the new year progresses.

To encourage low- and moderate-income Californians to buy zero- or low-emission vehicles, the state’s Air Resources Board has boosted the rebate amounts by $3,000.

Customers who qualify will now receive a rebate of $7,500 for purchasing a battery electric vehicle and $6,500 for plug-in hybrids. The $7,500 rebate also applies to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.



