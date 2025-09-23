California Can't Afford To Replace Federal EV Tax Credits - Blames General Motors For The Problem

Agent009 submitted on 9/23/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:39 AM

Views : 330 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

No state buys more electric vehicles than California, but some drivers might now think twice after Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed he won’t offer financial incentives to replace the soon-to-disappear tax credits program.
 
President Trump’s decision to axe the previous Biden administration’s $7,500 of tax credits against an EV purchase means the nationwide subsidies will cease at the end of this month. Some Californians, clean air campaigners, and several automakers had hoped Newsom would step in to offer state aid to replace the federal incentives, something he himself had previously pledged. But last week, he told reporters it was unaffordable.


Read Article


California Can't Afford To Replace Federal EV Tax Credits - Blames General Motors For The Problem

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)