California Can't Afford To Replace Federal EV Tax Credits - Blames General Motors For The Problem

No state buys more electric vehicles than California, but some drivers might now think twice after Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed he won’t offer financial incentives to replace the soon-to-disappear tax credits program.

President Trump’s decision to axe the previous Biden administration’s $7,500 of tax credits against an EV purchase means the nationwide subsidies will cease at the end of this month. Some Californians, clean air campaigners, and several automakers had hoped Newsom would step in to offer state aid to replace the federal incentives, something he himself had previously pledged. But last week, he told reporters it was unaffordable.