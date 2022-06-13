California Charging Station To Have Restaurants and Retail

Charging hubs, which feature multiple DC fast chargers along with restaurants and retail outlets, could be the next big thing. It's a successful model Tesla has followed for years at its Supercharger sites, and it appears to be catching on.

Real estate developer LL Development plans to build a public charging hub called The Stack Charge near Baker, California, just off I-15, a primary thoroughfare between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The Stack Charge will feature “elevated retail offerings and quick-service restaurants...outdoor lounge areas, 24/7 restroom facilities, Wi-Fi, and more,” says the company. “The nearly 2,500-square-foot vacant drive-thru retail space will be leased to a quick-service restaurant tenant and upgraded to include an outdoor lounge and waiting area.”



