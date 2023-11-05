California City Tires Of Lawlessness - Vehicles Confiscated In Street Takeovers Are Gone Forever

A suburb of Los Angles will combat sideshows—or street takeovers—with some of the most stringent laws in the United States. Pico Rivera’s City Council on Tuesday initially passed a local ordinance allowing police to permanently confiscate vehicles used in illegal shows or street racing. Spectators within 500 feet of the sideshows can be fined up to $2,000 for watching the event (500 feet is about two city blocks), or even preparing for one. The new ordinance may become permanent in 30 days. “This proposed ordinance and enforcement options will provide the City with additional tools to address the issue of illegal street takeovers, deter such activities, and ensure that the roadways in Pico Rivera remain safe for everyone,” Councilman John Garcia said in a statement. “By taking action, we are sending a strong message that illegal street takeovers will not be tolerated in Pico Rivera and that the safety and well-being of its residents and visitors are paramount to the City Council.”



Read Article