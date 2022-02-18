California Company Begins Recycling Ford And Volvo EV Batteries

Redwood Materials, Tesla co-founder JB Straubel's battery recycling company, has launched what it calls "the most comprehensive vehicle battery recycling program" with direct support from Ford Motor Company and Volvo Cars.

Kicking off in California, the program aims to establish efficient, safe and effective recovery pathways for end-of-life hybrid and electric vehicle battery packs.

In addition to used batteries supplied by Ford and Volvo, Redwood Materials will accept all lithium-ion (Li-ion) and nickel metal hydride (NiMH) batteries in the state, welcoming other automakers to join the program.