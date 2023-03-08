California Concerned Connected Cars Could Share Too Much Information

The California Privacy Protection Agency’s (CPPA) Enforcement Division will perform an audit of the data privacy practices of automakers that produce “connected vehicles.” It will seek to find out if the industry is respecting consumers’ rights.

With more than 35 million vehicles registered on California roads, the question of how connected vehicles handle consumers’ data is anything but trivial. As their means of transportation, a vehicle has access to a lot of its owner’s data.

The CPPA points out that, as automakers work to become increasingly technologically advanced “mobility providers,” the vehicles they sell can gather data about location, online entertainment, smartphone integration, cameras, and more. Further, they don’t just collect data about the people inside of them.