A California Department of Motor Vehicles examiner chose to fail a 16-year-old student driver attempting to acquire his driver's license, after the student used the Tesla Model 3's regenerative braking system on the driving portion of the test. According to CBS SF Bay Area, the examiner noticed the car's automated braking capabilities as soon as the test began, but it wasn't until the very end that the examiner used it as an excuse for flunking the teen.



Read Article