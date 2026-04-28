California DMV Is Illegally Pocketing Auction Money From Impounded Vehicles

A person living paycheck to paycheck can have their whole life flipped upside down if they end up getting their car towed away one day. If fees rack up quickly, it can become more expensive to get the car back than to simply look for another way to get around. In California, the DMV auctions off cars left in tow lots over this exact situation. What it didn’t tell owners was that while those auctions would pay off the original owner’s debt, the state was pocketing whatever extra might have come in. Now, lawmakers want to shut that down.



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