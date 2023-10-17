California Dealer Marks Up 2024 Nissan Z An Incredible $90,000

A Nissan dealership in El Monte, California, was found to have marked up a Nissan Z Nismo to a ludicrous $158,495. That's a whopping $89,995 over the $68,500 manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the slightly spicier version of the 2024 Nissan Z.

While this sounds like an early April Fool's joke, The Drive, who contacted the dealership selling the massively overly priced Z Nismo, confirmed this is real. Optional bits and pieces fitted on the car are the Stealth Grey/Super Black two-tone paint job for $1,295, an illuminated black metallic kick plate priced at $500, and a $210 scuff protection pack for the interior.