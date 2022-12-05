California Declares War On Noisy Performance Cars

If automated speed cameras were not enough, the state of California is now mulling over a new pilot program to introduce sound-activated enforcement systems in six (undisclosed) cities that will help the authorities to crack down on loud exhausts, per a report by Autoweek.



The California State Legislature approved the new bill that mandates the automated enforcement of the pilot program span from January 2023 to December 2027. As of this writing, the Senate bill is yet to be signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom; however, if it goes through, the experimental camera-enforcement program will start in the six cities on the first day of 2023. California is already infamous for its stringent emissions and modification regulations, but this new development will really make automotive enthusiasts very unhappy, especially those who have been vocal about their disapproval of the whole EV adoption.





