California Department Of Transportation Orders $18 Million Worth Of Teslas

Caltrans, also known as the California Department of Transportation, has ordered 399 Tesla Model 3s worth some $18 million in total. The move comes as part of the effort to electrify Caltrans’ entire fleet of approximately 1,200 vehicles by 2030. Tesla has already delivered more than half of the cars. According to Drive Tesla Canada, Caltrans confirmed the order and clarified that the state specifically ordered the Rear-Wheel-Drive version of the car. It did not confirm the final price paid but we expect that it had little trouble ponying up the cash. $176 million has been allotted in each of 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 specifically for the purpose of converting the Caltrans fleet.



