California Drivers Have A Gas Tax That No One Knows About

While the whole country is hurting over high gas prices, in part due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and sanctions, California drivers are hurting really bad California currently has the highest gas prices in the country hitting a statewide average of $5.44 a gallon earlier this month. A lot of that price is taxes. But, as KTLA reports, California drivers have been paying a secret tax since 2015 that no one really knows about and lawmakers haven’t done much about. Late last year, a report found that $1.18 of California’s gas prices were made up of taxes and fees. But in 2015, things changed, and an additional tax quietly appeared, hitting the wallets of California drivers even more.



