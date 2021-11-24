California EV Market Shows Who Is Leading The Industry And How Out Of Touch The Biden Administration Really Is

Tesla may not be recognized by the Biden administration as a leader in the electric vehicle market, but this does not mean that the company is not absolutely dominating the sector. This was certainly the case in California, Tesla’s original home state, as the EV maker has completely expanded its reach even into the general auto market, as highlighted by CNBC’s Phil LeBeau in a recent Squawk Box segment. Citing data from the California New Car Dealers Association, LeBeau stated that Tesla is completely dominating the electric vehicle sector, and a lot of it has to do with the strength of the Model Y. The Model Y competes in the extremely popular crossover segment, and it shows, with the all-electric vehicle ranking as the state’s fifth best-selling model, outselling even popular gas-powered rivals. This is very impressive considering that the Model Y is a premium-priced crossover, and it has received a number of price increases over the year.









Read Article