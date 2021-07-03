California Exodus? Petaluma Becomes First In The Nation To BAN ANY New GAS STATIONS. Is YOUR Town NEXT?

A Northern California city has become what’s believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb carbon emissions.



The Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday to prohibit the creation, expansion, reconstruction and relocation of gas stations, encouraging owners to transition to stations that serve electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.



“We need to do our part to help mitigate and adapt to our changing weather patterns that exist because of all the carbon we put in the atmosphere,” Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer, who spearheaded the initiative.





Read Article