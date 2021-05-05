California Exotic Car Dealer Accused Of MASSIVE Fraud Scheme

California exotic car dealer CNC Motors had it good in recent years, with a massive uptick in business and attention online in the automotive scene. Notable figures in the car scene like Doug DeMuro shot videos at the high-end store, attracting even more buzz that's helped it stand out amidst a sea of other supercar sellers. The business is known for carrying a wide variety of rare and unusual rides—basically anything with four wheels and a hefty price tag. And it also handles consignments, selling cars on behalf of their owners. Up until recently, it's been a successful shop with a good reputation.





Read Article