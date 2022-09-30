California Gas Prices Soar Over $6 A Gallon While Texas Dips Under $3 At Same Time

It's the sequel no one wanted to see, the return of $6 gas prices.



The average price of gas in California has again topped $6, with prices spiking nearly 15 cents in Los Angeles County to an average price of $6.11 for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline. This price has been on the rise for 26 consecutive days, rising 83 cents in just one month. Those prices have also breached the $6 mark in Orange and Ventura counties, averaging $6.10 and $6.04, respectively. In the Inland Empire, those prices are still a hair under $6, with an average price of $5.97 a gallon.



