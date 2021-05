Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) debuted a $100 billion economic recovery package called “California Roars Back” on Friday. $3.2 billion of that package is devoted to boosting California’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEVs) goals. In September 2020, California announced a ban of the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles from 2035.

In 2020, ZEVs became the state’s number-one export, according to the full budget summary.