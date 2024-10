California’s Governor Gavin Newsom has put the brakes on a bill that wanted to make intelligent speed assist (ISA) tech a legal requirement on all cars in the state by 2030.

Under the terms of the proposal, automakers would have been forced to equip all new cars, trucks and buses sold in California from 2030 with technology that beeps at the driver when they exceed the posted limit by 10 mph (16 km/h).